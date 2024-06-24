Listen Live
Post Malone, Morgan Wallen Make Country Music History with ‘I Had Some Help’

Published on June 24, 2024

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3

Source: Morgan Wallen and Post Malone perform at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen join elite company with their hit single, I Had Some Help, topping the Billboard Country Airplay charts in its seventh week Friday. It’s the fastest rise to the top of the chart since Garth BrooksMore Than a Memory debuted at No. 1 in 2007, the first song to do so in the survey’s history.

I Had Some Help‘s accent is the fastest since Tim McGraw‘s Live Like You Were Dying in 2004, which reached No. 1 in its seventh week as well. This is the first No. 1 country music single for Post Malone and the 13th for Wallen. They wrote the song with Louis Bell, Ernest, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Ryan Vojtesa and Chandler Paul Walters. It’s reigned as the top Billboard Hot 100 song for six weeks.

The song’s feat coincides with Post Malone releasing Pour Me a Drink with Blake Shelton, the second single from his upcoming highly-anticipated album, F-1 Trillion, which will release Aug. 16.

