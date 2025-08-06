No Soda or Junk Food With SNAP Card?
U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is advocating for a ban on using SNAP benefits to purchase soda and other sugary drinks in several states including West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. This policy has sparked a debate on whether such restrictions promote healthier lifestyles or unfairly restrict the choices of low-income families. Critics argue it represents an overreach into personal freedoms, while supporters highlight health benefits and fiscal responsibility.
JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushes to completely ban Sodas from food stamps.— Remarks (@remarks) August 4, 2025
