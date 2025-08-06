Listen Live
Health

No Soda or Junk Food With SNAP Card?

RFK Jr. Proposes Soda Ban for SNAP in Multiple States

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Great American Farmers Market 2025
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is advocating for a ban on using SNAP benefits to purchase soda and other sugary drinks in several states including West Virginia, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. This policy has sparked a debate on whether such restrictions promote healthier lifestyles or unfairly restrict the choices of low-income families. Critics argue it represents an overreach into personal freedoms, while supporters highlight health benefits and fiscal responsibility.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Mariah Carey "A No No" Video Still
Music

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close