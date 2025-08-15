Sequel To “Passion Of The Christ” Will Come In Two Parts

Source: Ernesto Ruscio / Getty

Mel Gibson’s long-awaited sequel to his 2004 film “The Passion of the Christ” is on the way. Lionsgate confirmed this week that “The Resurrection of the Christ” will be released in 2027 in two parts, with “Part One” coming out on Good Friday and “Part Two” coming out 40 days later on Ascension Day. “Passion” star Jim Caviezel is expected to return as Jesus. Other details about the films are being kept under wraps.

The Resurrection of the Christ” is the follow-up to 2004’s biblical epic “The Passion of the Christ,” which, until last year, was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time at the domestic box office with $370 million. That record was recently supplanted by Disney’s “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which earned a mammoth $636 million domestically. “The Passion of the Christ” remains one of the biggest independent films ever, with $610 million globally against a $30 million production budget. In addition to commercial glory, the movie was nominated at the Oscars for best makeup, cinematography and original score.

The first film, starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus of Nazareth and Monica Bellucci as Mary Magdalene, which was about the final 12 hours before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Gibson has described the sequels as an “acid trip,” adding that he “never read anything like” the scripts, which the filmmaker has been writing alongside Randall Wallace. As the title suggests, this sequelt is expected to share about Jesus Christ’s resurrection.“Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect distributor for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’” Gibson said at the time. I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie.”