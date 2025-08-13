Ice-T To Host “Fame And Fentanyl” Documentary

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Ice-T is set to host an upcoming two-hour documentary special titled “Fame and Fentanyl.’ The rapper, who has been personally impacted by the drug crisis in the U.S., is an executive producer of the film.

“Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it,” Ice-T said in a statement. “It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger.”

The documentary will see families from various backgrounds and socio-economic classes reflect on the heartbreaking tragedies and losses suffered from fentanyl. The film also explores the celebrity drug overdoses of Prince, Angus Cloud, Tom Petty and Michael K. Williams.

The documentary will also reveal how law enforcement agents brought dealers to justice after selling lethal doses of fentanyl to users. According to the CDC, drug overdoses plummeted by 27 percent in America in 2024 (80,391) compared to the 110,037 overdose-related deaths in 2023.

