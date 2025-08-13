Listen Live
Ice-T To Host “Fame And Fentanyl” Documentary

The Legend says It's a poison in the drug world

Published on August 13, 2025

2025 Warped Tour - Long Beach, CA
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Ice-T is set to host an upcoming two-hour documentary special titled “Fame and Fentanyl.’  The rapper, who has been personally impacted by the drug crisis in the U.S., is an executive producer of the film. 

The rapper/actor, who has been personally impacted by the fentanyl drug crisis in America, is an executive producer of the documentary.

“Fentanyl, for me, came out of nowhere. By the time I learned about the drug, I had already lost people to it,” Ice-T said in a statement. “It’s a poison in the drug world, and I wanted to do everything that I could to make people aware of its danger.”

The documentary will see families from various backgrounds and socio-economic classes reflect on the heartbreaking tragedies and losses suffered from fentanyl. The film also explores the celebrity drug overdoses of PrinceAngus CloudTom Petty and Michael K. Williams.

The documentary will also reveal how law enforcement agents brought dealers to justice after selling lethal doses of fentanyl to users. According to the CDC, drug overdoses plummeted by 27 percent in America in 2024 (80,391) compared to the 110,037 overdose-related deaths in 2023.

This show should be an eye opener of the effects the two have had in the entertainment community and we will see families from various backgrounds reflect on the tragedies and losses suffered from fentanyl.  It also explores the celebrity drug overdoses of Prince, Angus Cloud, Tom Petty and Michael K. Williams.  “Fame and Fentanyl” will premiere on A&E on August 25th at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

