Joseline’s Cabaret Returns for Season Six Bringing Drama to California

The red carpet outside the premiere of Joseline’s Cabaret California in Los Angeles was pure entertainment in the best way — flashing cameras, sequins, feathers, and the unmistakable sound of the Puerto Rican Princess’ laugh cutting through the night air. Joseline Hernandez was back, and she was in full command.

The Zeus Network hit, which first premiered in January 2020, has already traveled to Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas, New York, and Texas. Now, for its sixth season, the cabaret lands in California with fresh choreography, new cast dynamics, and — of course — plenty of unfiltered drama.

“Season six is going to be amazing. We have new choreography. Its everything that we’ve been doing, but elevated,” Joseline promised on the carpet, flashing a smile as fans shouted her name. “The ladies are super excited, they’re amazing, they’re beautiful. They’re working very hard… The cabaret is the new thing. I’m the moment. I’ve always been the moment since 2012 and I’m here to stay.”

Alongside her was her fiancé, music producer Balistic Beats — real name Robin Ingouma — who will appear on the show this season. The couple, who went Instagram official in 2019, have built a life that blends music, business, and reality TV, appearing together on Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Marriage Boot Camp, and now Joseline’s Cabaret. In a birthday post to him, Joseline wrote: “Happy birthday to the sweetest man I know. Please spend the rest of your natural life with me. He replied “I will honor you. I will love you. I will take care of you. I will be loyal to you. And I will make the best love to you. Your fiancé.” On the carpet, she summed it up simply: “I’m in a happy space. My partner really helps me with everything I need.”

Joseline also underscored her brand’s core message. “Women have to learn how to empower themselves in order to receive empowerment from other women…. I think once we start learning how to empower, who we are and what we bring to the table, everything offers up for us: Opportunities, money, just life. And I think that’s what it’s about. You got to empower yourself.. And there’s no more empowerment than Joseline’s Cabaret. Let’s go

And she’s not the only familiar face fans can expect — reality TV star Erica Mena will be making guest appearances this season, promising to turn up the heat even further.

Cast Brings Fire — and Loyalty — to the Stage

Among the cabaret’s performers, loyalty to Joseline is fierce. Jateaya “Oceans” Wright was candid about her allegiance in the Henny beef: “That is my boss… she’s put more money in my bank account than I’ve ever had in my entire life. She’s taking me all over the world with her. So the least I can do is slap a bitch when they threaten my boss, you know what I’m saying? Henny is fired and she will not be rejoining us and I’m very happy because she let the fame get to her head. She was just a big ball of negative energy. And it’s not even Joseline, but the cast members, production management, we are all tired of her. So it was time for her to go regardless. So positive energy all day. Yes. That’s what we need in the cabaret. And if you can’t provide that, then you got to go, sweetheart.”

Jateaya hinted at a personal redemption arc this season: “I think this season you guys are going to have a change of heart in terms of how you feel about me… you’re going to see me kill it on the pole this season.”

OG Dani Fantastic echoed the no-nonsense loyalty. Speaking on past cast beef with Henny, she said: “If you was ever my friend, you would never disrespect the princess like that… And I’ll do that for the princess. And the princess knows. Facts.”

Then there’s Egypt, who admitted she’ll be bringing the mess: “I’m not gonna lie, I’m definitely [bringing] a little drama. Let’s just say whoever I [have issues] with, I’m not taking [it]. We throwing hands and everything? I’m even more hands and a half. Definitely.” Egypt also shared she’s open to dating men or women: “Whoever treats me right. I like those who like me.”

With high stakes, explosive personalities, and the California spotlight, Joseline’s Cabaret isn’t slowing down. As Joseline herself said, “A lot of people doubted the cabaret, but you see it — everybody’s paying attention…I am the moment. It’s just a thing.”

New episodes of “Joseline’s Cabaret California” air Sunday nights on the Zeus Network.

Article by Jazmyn Summers. You can hear Jazmyn every morning on “Jazmyn in the Morning “on Sirius XM Channel 362 Grown Folk Jamz . Subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

