Houston Has Two Of The Best High Schools

Source: gerenme / Getty

Two Houston high schools, Carnegie Vanguard High School and DeBakey High School for Health Professions, have been ranked among the best high schools in the U.S. by U.S. News and World Report. The rankings are based on factors such as college readiness, curriculum breadth, and graduation rates. Carnegie Vanguard High School is ranked 42nd nationally and 5th in Texas, while DeBakey High School for Health Professions is ranked 75th nationally and 9th in Texas. Additionally, two Houston-area charter schools, Harmony School of Innovation in Katy and Westchester Academy for International Studies, also made the top 100 list. Seven Lakes High School and Tompkins High School in Katy were recognized as top STEM high schools in the country.

