NEW MUSIC: Coco Jones x Alicia Keys

Coco Jones - Other Side Of Love Feat. Alicia Keys (Making Of - Visualizer)

Published on August 20, 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Coco Jones released the deluxe version of her debut album, “Why Not More? (MORE!)” The album features eight extra tracks from the original. One stand out track is “The Other Side Of Love (Remix),” which features Alicia Keys.

Check out the “Other Side Of Love Feat. Alicia Keys (Making of – Visualizer)” and tell us if you’re feeling the remix.

