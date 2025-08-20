NEW MUSIC: Coco Jones x Alicia Keys

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Coco Jones released the deluxe version of her debut album, “Why Not More? (MORE!)” The album features eight extra tracks from the original. One stand out track is “The Other Side Of Love (Remix),” which features Alicia Keys.

Other Side of Love Remix out now! Press play and rock with us ✨ pic.twitter.com/2d8jGvUR7c — Coco Jones (@TheRealCocoJ) August 15, 2025

Check out the “Other Side Of Love Feat. Alicia Keys (Making of – Visualizer)” and tell us if you’re feeling the remix.