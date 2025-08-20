Trump Approval Rating Holding At Second Term Low

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

President Trump’s approval rating is holding steady at its lowest level of his second term. According to a new Reuters/Ipsos survey, 40-percent of respondents backed Trump’s handling of his job, which marks a seven-point drop from the start of his second term. Findings are in line with other polling as an average from Decision Desk HQ, shows Trump with a 46-point-five-percent approval rating compared to the 56-percent approval rating he scored at the start of his new term. Within the last few months, the president has faced multiple controversies including over his administration’s handling of information related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein; its use of federal force in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.; and the firing of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A Pew Research Center poll released earlier this month also found 38 percent of respondents backing Trump’s job performance, down from 41 percent in June.

Conducted over six days in August, the poll found 40% of respondents approve of Trump’s job performance so far. This figure, while the lowest recorded since Trump’s inauguration, is unchanged from July. But it is down 7 points from January, when a record-high 47% of Americans approved of Trump. By comparison, at the same point during his first term, Trump’s approval rating was slightly lower: 35%. In August 2021, former President Joe Biden’s rating hovered around 50%.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted from Aug. 13 to 18, included 4,446 participants and has a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.