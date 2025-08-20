Coco Jones Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Why Not More?”

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

R&B singer and actress Coco Jones is reigniting her chart topping debut album “Why Not More?” with a new Deluxe Edition. The singer added seven unreleased tracks to the album, including a remix of “Here We Go (Uh Oh) featuring Leon Thomas, and “Other Side Of Love” featuring Alicia Keys. Earlier this year, Jones earned “Number One New R&B Artist Debut of 2025” for the album’s original version, while its album landed in the Top 15 of Billboard’s Top Albums Sales Chart. “Why Not More? Deluxe Edition ” is out now.

In the latter ballad, Keys joins Jones in the second verse with slightly refreshed lyrics from the original. “I’m always lookin’ for love / I Know what it does / I can’t get enough, I’m not givin’ up,” she sings, before dueting with Jones throughout the rest of the track.

Jones teased a possible collaboration with Keys by posting a screenshot of a DM she received from the music icon on Instagram. “Let’s create some magic! Sending you love,” Keys wrote with a purple heart emoji. Jones excitedly replied, “Stop playinggg you know I’m down asf!”

The screenshot was shared the day after Jones posted an acapella cover of Keys’ classic “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Collaborations aside, MORE! features five solo tracks. “Delete It” finds Jones grappling with moving on from a failed relationship, wondering if she should send a text to try to rekindle the fire. “I wanna say what’s on my mind, wanna say what’s on my mind / Should I do it or just delete it?” she contemplates in the chorus.

Why Not More? is the question I’ve been asking myself in hopes of understanding me and growing in confidence,” explained Jones. “This album is about leaning into whoever you are right now without worrying about who you’ve been or who you want to be in the future. Authenticity will never lead you to the wrong place, so why not lean in?”