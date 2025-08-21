Listen Live
Tamar Braxton: I Almost Died

Mystery Accident: ‘I Was Found in a Pool of Blood’

Published on August 21, 2025

Tamar Braxton asked her social media fans to “pray for me for real” as she recovers from a mysterious and bloody weekend accident.

The singer and reality TV star opened up about her latest health scare in an Instagram story shared Tuesday, writing, “I almost died Sunday.”

“I was found in a pool of blood [by] my friend with a face injury. As the days go by the worse it is,” she wrote. “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. .  Braxton, who has been dealing with health issues over the past few years, says she’s not sure what caused the incident. 

She said she was getting calls after and was struggling to talk so she shared what had happened to her.

The post also said “the way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins… pray for me for real.”

Braxton was part of a singing group with her sisters, including Toni Braxton, who went on to a major solo career.

They and other family members appeared on the reality series “Braxton Family Values” starting in 2011, and Tamar Braxton has since appeared in spin-offs and other reality shows.

As an actor, her recent credits include the TV series “Kingdom Business.” And she has spent much of the year on a solo singing tour.

The musician and reality star said the shock has given her a new outlook on life. We are praying for good health for Tamar

