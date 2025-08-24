Universal Pictures Developing “Archie” Film

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

Archie and gang will soon make the jump from comic books to the big screen. Universal Pictures is developing a movie based on the long-running comic book franchise. It’s set to be produced by Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller with a script from comic book writer Tom King. The world of Archie was most recently featured in the CW show “Riverdale” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Archie Comics has sold more than three-billion copies in its 85-year history.

We are longtime fans of Archie, Veronica, Betty and the gang in all of their iterations. When we heard Tom King’s take on the classic material, we instantly thought it made sense as an event movie for all audiences — both lifelong fans and a whole new generation. We’re so excited to bring these beloved characters to the big screen,” said Lord and Miller in a statement on Wednesday.

Archie Comics began publishing stories related to its title character Archie Andrews and the cast of characters surrounding him in the fictional town Riverdale in 1941, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Modern audiences are most familiar with the fictional town and its characters through the CW’s hit TV series Riverdale, which functioned as a modern take on the comic book series and originated as a mystery series centered on the death of a teenager in the fictional town.

KJ Apa starred as Archie in the series, with Lili Reinhart costarring as Betty Cooper; Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse also appeared as Veronica Lodge and Jughead Jones, respectively. Riverdale ran on the CW from 2017 to 2023.