Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals

Movie theaters nationwide have your date night plans covered

Published on August 22, 2025

Two-for-one deals are coming to cinemas around the country. Cinema United and the Cinema Foundation are teaming up to bring two-for-one concessions and additional discounts to movie theaters as part of an inaugural event sponsored by Fandango called “Date Night At The Movies.” According to the chair of the Cinema Foundation, the one-night only Friday event is “all about enjoying the big screen with someone special.”

As we head towards the end of summer, it’s time to take stock of the season, take a break, and maybe take a night off with your loved one — go for a date, perhaps, and take in a good movie. Thankfully, AMC, Regal, Cinemark, and thousands of theater screens all across the United States are ready to help this Today, with a nationwide Date Night@ the Movies.

Mike Bowers, head of The Cinema Foundation, told PEOPLE, “Like most people I know, my first date with my wife was at the movies and it is still our favorite night out. ‘Date Night @ the Movies’ is an opportunity to celebrate this tradition with your favorite movie partner and enjoy 2-for-1 treats.”

Bowers jokes, “This works out perfect for me because I don’t share my popcorn!”

Previous events in the yearlong “@ the Movies” campaign, sponsored by Fandango, have included National Popcorn Day (Jan. 19) and Sneak Peek Showcase (April 22).

See below for some of the discounts offered on Friday, and find more at your local theater.

  • AMC Theatres – Buy 1, get 1 free candy
  • Apple Cinemas – Combo deal: Half off on 2 tickets, 2 drinks and 1 jumbo popcorn
  • Cinergy – Combo deal: Epic Platter, a Cannoli for 2, and 2 fountain drinks (Combo not available at Copperas Cove, Marble Falls or Granbury locations)
  • Cinemark – Buy 1, get 1 free small popcorn; Cinemark Movie Rewards members who purchase 2 tickets for Aug. 22 earn double points; plus 10% off online gift card orders
  • Harkins Theatres – Buy 1, get 1 free popcorn and drinks
  • LOOK Dine-In Cinemas – $34.99 2-Person Combo, appetizer and 2 entrees
  • Park Plaza Cinema (Hilton Head, S.C.) – Buy 1, get 1 free margaritas
  • The Playhouse (New Canaan, Conn.) – Buy 1, get 1 free tickets for The Wedding Singer and afterparty
  • Regal Cinemas – Buy 1, get 1 free deals on popcorn, drinks and candy
  • RJ Cinema (Cincinnati) – 2 tickets, 2 dinner entrees and 2 drinks all for $49
  • Showcase Cinemas – 2-for-1 deals on personal pizzas, pretzels, nachos, sodas, candy, popcorn and more

