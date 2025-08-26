Bruno Mars Sets Show, Idol Judges Are Back, Drake’s New Gift

Source: Goedefroit Music / Getty

Bruno Mars is set to ring in the new year with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer will perform at the Dolby Live at Park MGM on December 30th and 31st. Presale begin this Wednesday, while general tickets go on sale this Friday. Mars performed his 100th show at Park MGM on August 22nd.

Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie Back As “American Idol” Judges

"American Idol" is keeping its country heavy music crew for 2026. Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood will return as judges when the reality singing competition returns next spring, alongside Lionel Richie. A premiere date for Season 24 of "American Idol" has yet to be revealed by ABC. The singing competition series will be holding virtual auditions starting today. Anyone from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. are invited to join.

Drake Buys 2Pac’s Death Row Pendant And Flexes It On Instagram

Drake is the new owner of 2Pac’s Death Row pendant. In a post on Instagram, the rapper flexed pictures of his chain, sharing images of both sides of the gold pendant. ‘Pac wore the chain for the cover of his 1996 album “All Eyez On Me.”

Alexander Bita, a collector and seller of historic pieces, confirmed that he recently sold the pendant to Drizzy. He didn’t reveal how much it was sold for.This is just the latest piece of jewelry from ‘Pac that Drake has purchased. In 2023, the Canadian rapper spent over $1 million at a Sotheby’s auction to buy a ring ‘Pac once wore. The crown-shaped ring was made using gold, ruby, and diamonds. The ring became a hot topic of discussion during Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef last year. During “The Pop-Out” show in Los Angeles, K.Dot changed the lyrics to his “Euphoria” diss track to say, “Give me 2pac ring back and I might give you a little respect,” he rapped. Let’s see how this goes.