Listen Live
Music

NEW MUSIC: Johnny Gill | One Night

Listen to Johnny Gill's first single in six years!

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ryan Gordy Foundation Celebrates 60 Years Of Mowtown - Arrivals
Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

From RatedRnB.com,

R&B legend Johnny Gill has returned with “One Night,” his first single in six years, via SRG-ILS/Virgin Group. 

On the pillow-soft production, helmed by Gregg Pagani, who co-wrote the track with Francesca Richard, Gill seeks to mend things with his partner through a night of passion between the sheets. “Gimme all that pressure / Sex is always better / When we make up / Yeah, it’s always that fire,” Gill croons in the first verse.


Speaking on “One Night,” Gill shares, “My new single, ‘One Night,’ is a song that is just traditional R&B. I did not try to chase or try to be trendy, I just decided that in the space and place that I am in, I wanted to just get back into recording and expressing myself creatively with music and this is where I am at, this is what it is for me right now and I hope that my fans really truly enjoy it.”

He adds, “Time has changed, life has changed, the music industry has changed a lot, but you know what has not changed. my connection, my love, my passion for my music and my fans. I hope you guys truly enjoy it.”

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close