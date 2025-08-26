NEW MUSIC: Johnny Gill | One Night

From RatedRnB.com,

R&B legend Johnny Gill has returned with “One Night,” his first single in six years, via SRG-ILS/Virgin Group.

On the pillow-soft production, helmed by Gregg Pagani, who co-wrote the track with Francesca Richard, Gill seeks to mend things with his partner through a night of passion between the sheets. “Gimme all that pressure / Sex is always better / When we make up / Yeah, it’s always that fire,” Gill croons in the first verse.



Speaking on “One Night,” Gill shares, “My new single, ‘One Night,’ is a song that is just traditional R&B. I did not try to chase or try to be trendy, I just decided that in the space and place that I am in, I wanted to just get back into recording and expressing myself creatively with music and this is where I am at, this is what it is for me right now and I hope that my fans really truly enjoy it.”

He adds, “Time has changed, life has changed, the music industry has changed a lot, but you know what has not changed. my connection, my love, my passion for my music and my fans. I hope you guys truly enjoy it.”