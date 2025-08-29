If You Didn’t Lose Weight Over The Summer, There’s Always Winter

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

According to the CDC, 49-percent of us had a lofty goal of losing 20 pounds before summer arrived. At one to two pounds a week, that plan takes up to ten weeks. If you didn’t reach your goal, the CDC says all isn’t lost. The agency says you could turn your summer plan into a holiday one. Health experts say cold weather makes your body work harder which makes weight loss easier. But you’ll have to think twice before indulging into a second helping of Thanksgiving green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and apple pie.

Healthy eating features a variety of healthy foods. Fad diets may promise fast results, but such diets limit your nutritional intake, can be unhealthy, and tend to fail in the long run.

How much physical activity you need depends partly on whether you are trying to maintain your weight or lose weight. Walking is often a good way to add more physical activity to your lifestyle.

Managing your weight contributes to good health now and as you age. In contrast, people who have obesity, compared to those with a healthy weight, are at increased risk for many serious diseases and health conditions.

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Cracker Barrel Drops New Logo

Cracker Barrel is doing a 180, and ditching its new logo. Cracker Barrel unveiled its new logo last week that got rid of an older man leaning against a barrel. The response was mostly negative, and late Tuesday, the company said in a statement, “Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain.” Even President Trump weighed in on the controversy, advising the restaurant chain should “admit a mistake based on customer response.”