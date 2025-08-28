CDC Director Fired From White House
Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its handling of the Covid pandemic and questioned the importance of vaccines in a recent television appearance. Kennedy cited misinformation and failures in testing and social distancing by the CDC. He also raised concerns about the agency’s priorities, pointing to a list of medical advances on the CDC’s website that includes abortion, fluoridation, and vaccines. However, Kennedy’s critique omitted key context, as vaccines are widely recognized as a critical advancement in public health that has saved millions of lives.
NEW: White House says CDC director fired after she refuses to resign https://t.co/K8dh2zT2wd— The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2025
