Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its handling of the Covid pandemic and questioned the importance of vaccines in a recent television appearance. Kennedy cited misinformation and failures in testing and social distancing by the CDC. He also raised concerns about the agency’s priorities, pointing to a list of medical advances on the CDC’s website that includes abortion, fluoridation, and vaccines. However, Kennedy’s critique omitted key context, as vaccines are widely recognized as a critical advancement in public health that has saved millions of lives.

NEW: White House says CDC director fired after she refuses to resign https://t.co/K8dh2zT2wd — The Hill (@thehill) August 28, 2025