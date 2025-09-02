Listen Live
Music

Mariah Carey Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

A great week for R&B artist and we are Here for it all

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mariah Carey Performs At Heritage Live Festivals, Sandringham
Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Mariah Carey Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album “Here For It All

Mariah Carey is unveiling the tracklist for her upcoming album,  “Here for It All.”  The eleven track album features collaborations with Anderson .Pakk on “Play This Song,” with The Clark Sisters on “Jesus I Do,” and Kehlani and Shenseea featured on “Suga Sweet.”  In a comment to Billboard, Anderson .Pakk said Carey is a “big hip-hop head” so he wanted to try to find something that they could continue the lineage of her mixing the old with the new.  “Here for It All” will be out on September 26th. 

Erykah Badu Blames The Alchemist For Album Postponment

Erykah Badu is blaming The Alchemist for the delay in releasing their joint album.  During an Instagram Live, Badu relayed the news she received from The Alchemist and said he told her to tell fans that the “Abi and Alan” wouldn’t be dropping on its scheduled date.  She didn’t share a new release date.  The singer and producer first teased a collaboration back in December of 2024, when Alc shared a series of them in the studio. 

Erykah Badu Birthday Bash
Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor-relam@radio-one.com

Tina Turner Inspired Children’s Book To Be Published By Penguin Workshop

A Tina Turner-inspired children’s book is set to be published by Penguin Shop early next year.  “JUST LIKE TINA: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner” is a picture book about the singer.  In the book’s foreword, Turner’s husband Erwin Bach said “before her passing, she was excited about plans for this project and eager to watch it come to life.” The story follows young Tina Turner superfan Shay who is determined to embody the singer’s fearlessness, kindness, and resilience.  “JUST LIKE TINA: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner” will be published on January 27th, 2026

Arizona Diamondbacks v Houston Astros
Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Drake Leads Billboard’s Top R&B Hip Hop Artists Of 21st Century Chart

Billboard is naming Drake the number one R&B-Hip Hop Artist of the 21st Century.  The honor is based on performance on the Top R&B-Hip Hop albums and Hot R&B-Hip Hop Songs chart from January 2000 through December 2024.  Throughout his career, Drake has scored 30 number ones.  That includes both his solo and collaborative work.  The rapper-singer also leads the Hot R&B-Hip Hop Songs chart with 135 top-ten entries, and 355 total entries.  Rounding out the top five R&B-Hip Hop Artists of the 21st Century are Beyonce, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Usher.

Related Tags

drake erykah badu mariah carey

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close