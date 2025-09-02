Mariah Carey Reveals Track List & Erykah Blames Alchemist

Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Mariah Carey Reveals Tracklist For Upcoming Album “Here For It All

Mariah Carey is unveiling the tracklist for her upcoming album, “Here for It All.” The eleven track album features collaborations with Anderson .Pakk on “Play This Song,” with The Clark Sisters on “Jesus I Do,” and Kehlani and Shenseea featured on “Suga Sweet.” In a comment to Billboard, Anderson .Pakk said Carey is a “big hip-hop head” so he wanted to try to find something that they could continue the lineage of her mixing the old with the new. “Here for It All” will be out on September 26th.

Erykah Badu Blames The Alchemist For Album Postponment

Erykah Badu is blaming The Alchemist for the delay in releasing their joint album. During an Instagram Live, Badu relayed the news she received from The Alchemist and said he told her to tell fans that the “Abi and Alan” wouldn’t be dropping on its scheduled date. She didn’t share a new release date. The singer and producer first teased a collaboration back in December of 2024, when Alc shared a series of them in the studio.

Source: Reagan Elam / Online Editor-relam@radio-one.com

Tina Turner Inspired Children’s Book To Be Published By Penguin Workshop

A Tina Turner-inspired children’s book is set to be published by Penguin Shop early next year. “JUST LIKE TINA: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner” is a picture book about the singer. In the book’s foreword, Turner’s husband Erwin Bach said “before her passing, she was excited about plans for this project and eager to watch it come to life.” The story follows young Tina Turner superfan Shay who is determined to embody the singer’s fearlessness, kindness, and resilience. “JUST LIKE TINA: Inspired by the Life of Tina Turner” will be published on January 27th, 2026

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Drake Leads Billboard’s Top R&B Hip Hop Artists Of 21st Century Chart

Billboard is naming Drake the number one R&B-Hip Hop Artist of the 21st Century. The honor is based on performance on the Top R&B-Hip Hop albums and Hot R&B-Hip Hop Songs chart from January 2000 through December 2024. Throughout his career, Drake has scored 30 number ones. That includes both his solo and collaborative work. The rapper-singer also leads the Hot R&B-Hip Hop Songs chart with 135 top-ten entries, and 355 total entries. Rounding out the top five R&B-Hip Hop Artists of the 21st Century are Beyonce, The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and Usher.