Chris Tucker Visits Jackson 5 Mural for MJ’s Bday
Chris Tucker visited Gary, Indiana, to celebrate Michael Jackson’s 67th birthday. The actor-comedian attended the opening day of Jackson’s birthday celebration and the 300 Jackson Street Block Party, where he danced to Jackson’s hit “Rock My World.” Tucker also took pictures with Jackson’s brothers, Marlon and Jackie, and visited the Jackson 5 mural in downtown Gary.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Chris Tucker joined Marlon and Jackie Jackson at Michael Jackson's childhood home to celebrate his 67th birthday with a block party.— HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) September 1, 2025
Tucker toured MJ’s childhood residence and the Jackson 5 mural. pic.twitter.com/8zRTHo4WJ9
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals