Chris Tucker Visits Jackson 5 Mural for MJ’s Bday

Chris Tucker visited Gary, Indiana, to celebrate Michael Jackson’s 67th birthday. The actor-comedian attended the opening day of Jackson’s birthday celebration and the 300 Jackson Street Block Party, where he danced to Jackson’s hit “Rock My World.” Tucker also took pictures with Jackson’s brothers, Marlon and Jackie, and visited the Jackson 5 mural in downtown Gary.

Tucker toured MJ's childhood residence and the Jackson 5 mural.