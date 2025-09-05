Tyrese Is Hurt That His Collab With Mary J Won’t Happen

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tyrese is opening up about the “hurt” he’s carrying when it comes to Mary J. Blige. Back in July 2023, the Fast & Furious star took to Instagram with a heartfelt PSA practically begging for someone to help connect him with Blige. “Can someone please help me to get a hold and reach Mary J. Blige? I’ve been trying to reach her for two weeks,” he wrote at the time, adding that he didn’t have her number or email. “I really didn’t want to post this, but I’m really trying to reach my Capricorn queen Mary J. Blige. I have something so important that I need to get to her.”

MJB, however, never connected with him on wax

In his recent social media video, the R&B crooner who recently released his eighth studio album “Painfully Beautiful” shared his thoughts“I tried my best to get Mary J. Blige on both songs,” he said in his video. “She passed on it. It’s okay. I feel a way about it. I’m hurt. I’m hurt. I’m really hurt, I can’t lie. But she passed on it.”

He further explains why he’s so hurt by the hip-hop soul artist, sharing how he customized one song in particular for Blige. “I wasn’t hurt that Mary passed on the song as if she didn’t have the choice because she does,” he continued.

“She’s a legend. She’s my sister. I love her. I was more so hurt about her passing on the song because like a mad scientist I went into the studio, and when I tell you I customized this song, I made this motherfucker tailor-made for Mary.”

He then lets his audience know how much he loves the “Be Without You” songstress, going far as to say she’s “one of a kind.”

“You are just so one of a kind. You are one of one of one. Your heart, your soul, your compassion, your empathy towards everyone,” he said. “You take care of everybody around you, loyal to a default at times. You’re amazing. I love you. I’m disappointed you didn’t do my song but that’s so much equity over all these years, I ain’t gon’ hold that to you.”

According to Vibe maybe Her distance from the “Signs of Love Making” singer could have something to do with her 50th birthday in 2022.

A clip from an event of Mary’s went viral after Tyrese tried to get a little too comfortable while posing for a photo with her. Mary, dressed in a high-slit gown and showing off her toned legs, quickly shut him down when he attempted to rest his hand on her thigh.

