Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Air & Pro

iPhone 17 & Apple Event

Published on September 11, 2025

Apple news event
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17, the thinnest iPhone yet, at its recent media event. The iPhone 17 Air starts at $999 with 256GB storage and pre-orders starting on September 12. The device offers a range of new features and specs, with open sales beginning on September 19. More information will be released as it becomes available.

