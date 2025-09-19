44 Percent Who Have Diabetes Don’t Know They Have It

A new study shows many people don’t realize they have diabetes. Data published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology shows 44 percent of people 15 years and older who have diabetes are undiagnosed. Researchers looked over data from more than 200 countries from 2000 to 2023 for their study. More than ten-percent of people worldwide have diabetes. Officials say many times there are no symptoms in early stages. The symptoms include hunger, frequent urination and fatigue.

Key findings from the study

The slow and often asymptomatic progression of type 2 diabetes is a primary reason it goes undetected for long periods. Younger people are at higher risk of being undiagnosed. The study found that younger adults under 35 were much less likely to be diagnosed, with only about 20% of young adults with diabetes aware of their condition. Standard screening protocols tend to focus on older age groups.

The study found that younger adults under 35 were much less likely to be diagnosed, with only about 20% of young adults with diabetes aware of their condition. Standard screening protocols tend to focus on older age groups. Global disparity exists. The rate of undiagnosed diabetes differs greatly depending on a country's income level and health infrastructure. Central sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest rates of diagnosis, with less than 20% of cases detected. High-income regions, including North America, have higher diagnosis rates but still have a significant undiagnosed population.

The rate of undiagnosed diabetes differs greatly depending on a country’s income level and health infrastructure. Central sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest rates of diagnosis, with less than 20% of cases detected. High-income regions, including North America, have higher diagnosis rates but still have a significant undiagnosed population. Late diagnosis increases risk. Because type 2 diabetes often develops slowly without obvious symptoms, people may not be diagnosed until complications such as heart disease, kidney damage, or vision loss begin to appear.

Factors contributing to the low diagnosis rate include:

Many people, particularly young adults, do not receive regular blood glucose testing as part of routine medical care. Limited healthcare access: Those who are uninsured, underinsured, or live in rural areas with limited healthcare facilities face significant barriers to getting screened and diagnosed.

The majority of the people reported on in the study had type 2 diabetes.

Researchers found that in 2023, only about 56 percent of people with diabetes worldwide had been formally diagnosed.

That means an estimated 248 million people had the disease but didn’t know it. In the United States, about 8 in 10 people with diabetes have been diagnosed, which is among the highest rates globally.

Worldwide, the study found that only about 40 percent of people with treated diabetes were getting optimal results and lowering their blood sugar. In addition to lifestyle changes, treatments include insulin, metformin, and newer medications like GLP-1s.

Why Screening Matters

The American Diabetes Association recommends that all adults start regular diabetes screening at age 35, even if they don’t have risk factors.

People who are overweight or have obesity with one or more risk factors (such as high blood pressure or family history) should start getting screened at an earlier age, says Kim. For people of Asian ancestry, she notes, the criteria for overweight and obesity begin at lower weights.

Whether or not you have risk factors, Sun’s recommendation is the same: Get screened. “If possible, you should discuss your concerns with your primary care provider,” she says.