OutKast 25th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of “Stankonia”

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

OutKast are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 2000 album “Stankonia” with a deluxe reissue. The album features hits like “B.O.B,” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” The reissue will be made up of a triple vinyl set that will include new bonus tracks and new mixes, along with new cover art and unreleased photos from the album’s promotional run. The package will also include new cover art from André 3000 as well as a glow-in-the-dark poster and deluxe gatefold packaging. The “Stankonia” reissue will also have an accompanying merchandise sale starting on October 2nd. The deluxe reissue of “Stankonia” will be out on October 31st.

Stankonia (25th Anniversary)’ 3LP tracklist:

Side A

‘Intro’

‘Gasoline Dreams’ (with Khujo Goodie)

‘I’m Cool (Interlude)’

‘So Fresh, So Clean’

‘Ms. Jackson’

‘Snappin’ & Trappin’ (feat. Killer Mike & J-Sweet)

‘D.F. (Interlude)’

Side B

‘Spaghetti Junction’

‘Kim & Cookie (Interlude)’

‘I’ll Call B4 I Cum’ (feat. Gangsta Boo & Eco)

‘B.O.B. – Bombs Over Baghdad’

‘Xplosion’ (feat. B-Real)

‘Good Hair (Interlude)’

Side C

‘We Luv Deez Hoez’ (feat. Backbone & Big Gipp)

‘Humble Mumble’ (feat. Erykah Badu)

‘Drinkin’ Again (Interlude)’

‘?’

‘Red Velvet’

‘Cruisin’ In The ATL (Interlude)’

Side D

‘Gangsta (feat. Slimm Calhoun, C-Bone & T-Mo)

‘Toilet Tisha’

‘Slum Beautiful’ (feat. Cee-Lo)

‘Pre-Nump’ (Interlude)

‘Stankonia (Stanklove)’ (feat. Big Rube & Sleepy Brown)

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Flavor Flav Determined To Stay Sober For The Rest Of His Life

Flavor Flav is determined to remain sober for the rest of his life. The 66-year-old rapper made the declaration after admitting to relapsing earlier this year. In a conversation with People, Flavor Flav said his sobriety journey is going well right now, adding that he’s back on track and he plans on staying that way. He also offered advice for those struggling with addiction saying “if you take a fall, don’t lay there and stay stuck,..you’ve got to get up off that fall,…and keep it moving.” In April, Flavor Flav admitted that he “briefly relapsed” and he wanted to make the admission publicly to hold himself accountable. He had previously been sober for about four-and-a-half-years.