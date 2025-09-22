Listen Live
Live Music, Big Crowds Mark The Return of Majic Open Mic Night

The annual event leads up to the return of Majic Under The Stars October 25

Published on September 22, 2025

Majic Open Mic Night Sept 19, 2025
Source: Radio ONE / Creole Fresh

If you’re looking for the perfect mix of live music, high energy, and raw talent, look no further than Majic Open Mic Night — Houston’s hottest showcase for rising stars and music lovers. This Friday night, the stage is set at Rockhouse, and you’re invited to come party, vibe out, and witness some of the city’s most gifted performers battle it out for their share of $5,000 in cash prizes. Whether you’re a music junkie, a performer, or just someone who loves a good time, this is the place to be.

Majic Open Mic Night isn’t just a competition — it’s an experience. Local artists hit the stage with everything from soul, R&B, and hip-hop to smooth acoustic sets and powerhouse vocals. The crowd? Always electric. The energy? Off the charts. And the vibe? 100% Majic. It’s a platform where singers and musicians get a chance to shine in front of a live audience and industry insiders — and every performance feels like a concert you’ll never forget.

Planning a birthday? There’s no better place to celebrate than at Rockhouse this Friday night! Turn your birthday into a night to remember with bottle service, your crew, and live music that’ll have everyone on their feet. Whether you’re celebrating another trip around the sun or just down to turn up, Rockhouse is throwing the kind of party that only Majic can bring.

And the stakes? They’re real. Artists are competing not just for the applause but for a cash prize pool of $5,000 — and you get a front-row seat to the action. Come cheer on your favorite performer, discover new talent, and maybe even scout your new favorite artist. With so much talent in one room, every show feels like history in the making.

So mark your calendar: Majic Open Mic Night goes down this Friday at Rockhouse in Houston. Doors open early, the drinks stay cold, and the music goes hard. Come out, party with us, support local talent, and let’s make this Friday night unforgettable. Whether you’re on the mic or in the crowd — this is where the magic happens.

Majic Under The Stars
Source: Majic Under The Stars / Majic 102.1

