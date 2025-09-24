Groceries Rise, Food Stamps Cut

Source: General / Radio One

Millions of Americans receiving food stamps may face reduced benefits or even lose access to the program due to changes stemming from the Republicans’ tax and spending law. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 2.4 million people could be cut off from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to stricter work requirements. Additionally, millions more could see their monthly benefits decrease as a result of other changes mandated by the law. Anti-hunger advocates warn that these cuts could exacerbate food insecurity and undermine a crucial safety net for vulnerable populations. The impact of these changes may be difficult to track following the USDA’s decision to halt its annual Household Food Security Report, which measures food access among American families.

