Listen Live
National

Groceries Rise, Food Stamps Cut

Millions of Americans are facing food stamp cuts as grocery costs continue to rise.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Generic Grocery Image
Source: General / Radio One

Millions of Americans receiving food stamps may face reduced benefits or even lose access to the program due to changes stemming from the Republicans’ tax and spending law. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 2.4 million people could be cut off from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) due to stricter work requirements. Additionally, millions more could see their monthly benefits decrease as a result of other changes mandated by the law. Anti-hunger advocates warn that these cuts could exacerbate food insecurity and undermine a crucial safety net for vulnerable populations. The impact of these changes may be difficult to track following the USDA’s decision to halt its annual Household Food Security Report, which measures food access among American families.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
News

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

Jade Elise McKissic
News

Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Rihanna & Asap Rocky
Entertainment

Rihanna and A$AP Rock First Baby Girl ?

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo
Contests

Win A Family Four Pack of Tickets to the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo

Hands Grasping Bars of Jail Cell Symbolizing Confinement and Despair
Crime

Houston Robberies by Former High School Pals Ends in Major Sentences

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Pearland
Local

Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close