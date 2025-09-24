Surprise! Nicki Minaj Returns to Social Media

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Nicki Minaj has hinted at a new album set to release on March 27, 2026. The rapper has been relatively quiet musically since her last album, Pink Friday 2, in 2023, and has made sporadic appearances on remixes. Nicki has been active on social media, recently calling out Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion and engaging in feuds with SZA and Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch. This announcement follows the release of Cardi B’s sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which is expected to top the Billboard 200 chart.

3.27.26 💿 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 24, 2025