Free Tours Of Obama Presidential Center To Start Next Week

The Obama Foundation will start allowing the public to view the property

Published on September 26, 2025

Michelle Obama
Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Free tours are scheduled next week for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago’s Jackson Park neighborhood.  The Obama Foundation will start allowing the public to view the property starting next Tuesday.  Tourists can ask questions, view the renderings, and take a walking tour outside the fence of the construction site. 

The tour:  One-hour guided walking tours take you around the outside of the construction site. You’ll learn about the Museum, Forum, and Chicago Public Library buildings, as well as the gardens and public spaces. Foundation staff will discuss the campus design and answer questions.  The Obama Presidential Center is expected to open in late spring 2026. The Obama Presidential Center is a place for everyone, fostering community, learning, and engagement. We look forward to welcoming you!

Source: HUM Images / Getty

White House Biden Autopen Portrait Unveiling

The White House is unveiling its new “Presidential Walk of Fame.”  The collection is positioned just outside the Oval Office and features portraits of U.S. presidents, with the exception of former President Biden.  For former President Biden, the White House opted to use a framed photo of an “autopen” writing his signature.  President Trump and his allies have focused on Biden’s alleged use of the autopen, which can be used to sign official documents in place of a manual signature, and raised questions about his cognitive abilities while in office. the White House posted a video of the walkway outside the West Wing, which featured black-and-white portraits of presidents in gold frames.

Noticeably absent from the line-up is a photo of Mr Biden, who is instead replaced with a picture of an autopen signing his signature.

Donald Trump and other Republicans have claimed that the 45th president used the mechanical device to sign important documents, including pardons. Mr Biden and his former aides have denied the allegations.

