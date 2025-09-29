Source: Elise Pearce / Getty

Today is National Coffee Day. While most of us have at least a cup a day, the origins of one of America’s most consumed beverages remain somewhat murky. The first known references to brewed coffee come from Yemen in the 15th century. It wouldn’t be introduced to America until the mid-17th century by European traders. Today, most of the coffee we drink in this country is imported from Brazil and Colombia.

Coffee prices may be rising, but the pick-me-up remains a daily ritual for two-thirds of Americans. With National Coffee Day brewing many coffee shops will be serving up freebies and specials for those who love coffee.

Coffee’s popularity remains secure with 66% of Americans saying they drink at least one cup daily, up nearly 7% from 2020, according to a survey from the National Coffee Association, released ahead of National Coffee Day. Most coffee drinkers consume more – about 2.8 cups daily – according to a survey of 1,862 U.S. adults conducted in June 2025 for the group by Dig Insights.

While grabbing coffee on the run remains high – 36% of coffee drinkers consume the beverage away from home – most (82%) had the beverage at home over the past day, the survey found.

Coffee Drinkers Have Lower Risk Of Liver Disease

A new study says drinking coffee on a regular basis can help protect and restore liver health. A new review published in Biochemical Pharmacology says regular consumption of coffee is believed to slow down liver diseases like fibrosis and cirrhosis because of its mix of bioactive compounds. It says coffee can also help balance the gut microbiome.