USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Some USPS services will cost more this holiday season. Price hikes for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select, and USPS Ground Advantage services will take effect Sunday. The increases will range from 40 cents to seven dollars. The USPS stated that these adjustments are part of its Delivering for America ten-year plan, which aims to modernize the postal network and ensure long-term financial sustainability. The higher prices will be in place until January 18th.

USPS Issues Jimmy Carter Forever Stamp

(Washington, DC) — The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new forever stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter on Wednesday. Carter died last year at the age of 100. The forever stamp features a 1982 painting of Carter by artist Herbert Abrams. The stamp comes out on the 101st anniversary of his birth. The Postal Service called the former President a “fitting honoree,” adding that Jimmy Carter “truly personified the best in America.”

New Laws Take Effect Across U.S.

New Laws take effect in states across the country on Wednesday, October 1st. In Florida, “Trooper’s Law” makes it a felony to tie up and abandon a dog outdoors during a declared natural disaster or evacuation order. If you ride an e-bike in Connecticut, you’ll now be required to wear a helmet. Also in Connecticut, towns and cities will have the power to take more action against “street takeovers.” In Ohio, it’s illegal for police to use quotas for arrests and tickets. In California, companies cannot use artificial intelligence systems to impersonate licensed healthcare professionals in video calls or online chats.