New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

A new report on Houston-area schools reveals a striking divide between the region’s strongest and weakest districts. While top performers such as Katy, Friendswood, and Tomball are earning praise for academic excellence, others are struggling to keep pace. The 2026 Best School Districts in the Houston Area report, released by Niche, shows Houston Independent School District (HISD) and several others landing near the bottom of the rankings.

The Niche report evaluated 60 public school districts across the metro, measuring factors such as standardized test scores, graduation rates, teacher quality, college readiness, and parent and student reviews. These wide-ranging criteria paint a clear picture of educational disparities across the region, underscoring the challenges facing many districts with fewer resources or greater systemic issues.

Among the lowest-performing districts were:

Cleveland ISD

Aldine ISD

Santa Fe ISD

Spring ISD

Texas City ISD

These districts received consistently low scores in areas tied to student success, including college preparation and teacher satisfaction. Struggles with aging facilities, budget shortfalls, and higher concentrations of economically disadvantaged students were also identified as key obstacles preventing improvement.

HISD, the state’s largest public school system, ranked 32nd on the list—placing it in the bottom third of Houston-area districts. Despite the district’s reputation for specialized magnet schools and standout campuses, systemic challenges pulled down its overall grade. High teacher turnover, uneven student performance, and lingering distrust after the state’s controversial 2023 takeover have all contributed to HISD’s placement below the metro average.

The rankings underscore an educational divide in Greater Houston that mirrors broader socioeconomic gaps. While suburban districts continue to gain recognition for stability and strong academic outcomes, many urban and resource-strapped districts remain stuck at the bottom of the list.