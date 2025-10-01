Listen Live
‘The Chi’ Is Coming To An End

‘The Chi’ To End With Season 8 On Showtime; “It’s The Right Thing,” Creator Lena Waithe Says

Published on October 1, 2025

The Chi Season 7 NYC Screening
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The upcoming eighth season of “The Chi” will be its last, as Paramount+ with Showtime confirmed. Created by Lena Waithe, the show is a coming-of-age story set on the South Side of Chicago. Waithe expressed her commitment to delivering a final season that the Chi Family deserves. The ensemble cast includes Jacob Latimore, Lynn Whitfield, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and Luke James. Fans are preparing to bid farewell after eight seasons of the show.

