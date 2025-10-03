Listen Live
Music

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Makes Last-Minute Plea To The Judge

The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets
Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a last-minute plea for leniency before his sentencing Toiday in a New York City courtroom. In a letter addressed to the judge who oversaw his case, Combs says he’s a changed man. He writes “I lost my way. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn.  Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.”  Combs went on to apologize to his victims, saying he takes full responsibility for his actions. 

He ended the letter asking the judge for a second chance to lead a better life.  Prosecutors are asking for an eleven-year prison sentence after Combs was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference
Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation.  Rolling Stone says the reality stars filed suit after the R&B singer claimed a federal racketeering investigation had been launched against them.  Last May, Ray J told TMZ that racketeering charges against the Kardashians “would be appropriate.”  The lawsuit adds that in September, the singer said in a livestream that he was “about to drop” a “federal RICO” on Kris and Kim.  The plaintiffs claim that Ray J is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.” In the filing, Kim and Kris said that the “One Wish” singer’s comments in the docuseries preceded subsequent comments he made during a Sept. 24 livestream, including, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy” and “the feds is coming.”

Related Tags

Kardashian Kardashians Kim Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner New York City Sean "Diddy" Combs TMZ

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Classroom, students and listening for education, school and learning for young group in junior grade. Lecture, growth and children with knowledge, scholarship and development to prepare in academy
News

New Report Reveals Houston Area’s Lowest Performing School Districts

Mixed race businessman eating and working at desk
National

USPS To Temporarily Raise Prices And A Carter Stamp

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Woman Takes At-Home COVID Test
Health

New COVID-19 Variant And Cold Cases Spiking In U.S.

R&B Super Jam
Entertainment

Arrest Warrants Issued For Tyrese

The Walt Disney Company's 77th Emmy Awards Party
Entertainment

Tyler James Williams Has Crohn’s Disease

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close