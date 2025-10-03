Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Makes Last-Minute Plea To The Judge

Source: Steven Gomillion / COURTESY OF LOVE RECORDS

Sean “Diddy” Combs is making a last-minute plea for leniency before his sentencing Toiday in a New York City courtroom. In a letter addressed to the judge who oversaw his case, Combs says he’s a changed man. He writes “I lost my way. The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.” Combs went on to apologize to his victims, saying he takes full responsibility for his actions.

He ended the letter asking the judge for a second chance to lead a better life. Prosecutors are asking for an eleven-year prison sentence after Combs was found guilty of two prostitution-related charges. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner Sue Ray J For Defamation

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are suing Ray J for defamation. Rolling Stone says the reality stars filed suit after the R&B singer claimed a federal racketeering investigation had been launched against them. Last May, Ray J told TMZ that racketeering charges against the Kardashians “would be appropriate.” The lawsuit adds that in September, the singer said in a livestream that he was “about to drop” a “federal RICO” on Kris and Kim. The plaintiffs claim that Ray J is “unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.” In the filing, Kim and Kris said that the “One Wish” singer’s comments in the docuseries preceded subsequent comments he made during a Sept. 24 livestream, including, “The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy” and “the feds is coming.”