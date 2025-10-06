Listen Live
Chris Brown's Memphis Concert Canceled

Chris Brown's Memphis Concert Canceled As Breezy Bowl XX Tour Breaks Records

Published on October 6, 2025

Chris Brown Performs At Chase Field
Source: John Medina / Getty

Chris Brown canceled his Memphis concert at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, marking a rare milestone event for the venue. The cancellation was abrupt, with promoters pulling the plug on the October 18 show, which would have been the stadium’s first major concert in 25 years. Ticketmaster confirmed the cancellation, and refunds will be processed automatically. Despite the Memphis cancellation, Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour has been a financial success, generating $241.4 million in gross revenue and selling 1.7 million tickets as of September 27. The tour has seen a significant increase in earnings and attendance compared to Brown’s previous tours, with analysts predicting it will surpass $500 million in career touring revenue.

