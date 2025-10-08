Mary J. Blige “For My Fans” Film

Mary J. Blige’s triumphant hometown show at Madison Square Garden will be turned into a concert film titled “For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden.” The film, set for release in theaters for two nights only on Nov. 5 and 8, will feature hits like “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” as well as behind-the-scenes footage and special guest appearances. Blige’s performance, which included collaborations with rappers like Jadakiss and Ne-Yo, reflects the heart and soul of New York and will be shared with audiences worldwide through the magic of cinema. The concert film follows Blige’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, where she emphasized the importance of faith and hard work in achieving success.

This show was special to me, I’m so excited to share it with you.



Tickets for Mary J. Blige: For My Fans are now on sale! Screening in cinemas November 5 & 8‼️



Grab your tickets before they're gone at https://t.co/VvK4Rpilbk (https://t.co/5K5c8jQmzX) 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BfLJjSaZ46 — Mary J. Blige (@maryjblige) October 8, 2025