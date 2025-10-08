Listen Live
Entertainment

Mary J. Blige “For My Fans” Film

Mary J. Blige Makes Hometown NYC Show Her First-Ever Concert Film

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mary J Blige

Mary J. Blige’s triumphant hometown show at Madison Square Garden will be turned into a concert film titled “For My Fans, Live From Madison Square Garden.” The film, set for release in theaters for two nights only on Nov. 5 and 8, will feature hits like “Family Affair” and “No More Drama” as well as behind-the-scenes footage and special guest appearances. Blige’s performance, which included collaborations with rappers like Jadakiss and Ne-Yo, reflects the heart and soul of New York and will be shared with audiences worldwide through the magic of cinema. The concert film follows Blige’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, where she emphasized the importance of faith and hard work in achieving success.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019
Local

Deadline Approaching To Register To Vote

Young black woman listening to music on her phone at subway station
12 Items
Lifestyle

12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

Happy House 2025
Events

Free Family Fun! Happy House Returns Thursday, October 23

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Entertainment

The Backlash Against Jay-Z and Beyoncé Continues

White Oak and Buffalo Bayou Rivers confluence, Downtown Houston, Texas, United States of America
News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

The Madd Hatta Show
Family & Parenting

DAILY DILEMMA: “Man is the Head of the House”

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close