Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What You Need to Know: October 8, 2025

Published on October 8, 2025

Sybil Wilkes delivers the essential headlines in today’s “What You Need to Know,” keeping our community informed and empowered. Here’s a look at the top stories making an impact.

Furloughed Federal Workers

The financial security of furloughed federal workers is in question as the government shutdown continues. This week, the Trump administration suggested that these employees might not receive back pay once the shutdown ends. A draft White House memo indicates that retroactive pay is not guaranteed, which directly conflicts with previous guidance and a 2019 law signed by Trump that mandates payment for furloughed workers after a funding lapse. The administration now argues that Congress must specifically appropriate these funds, leaving many families in a state of uncertainty.

Lawsuit Against the Trump Administration

In Chicago, a group of journalists, media organizations, and protesters have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suit alleges that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents used excessive force and brutality to suppress press coverage and civilian protest outside its Broadview facility. According to the 52-page complaint, the federal government overstepped its authority and undermined constitutional rights by directing agents to act unlawfully against the public, raising serious concerns about free speech and assembly.

IRS Deadlines

Despite the ongoing shutdown, the IRS has made it clear that there will be no break for Americans who filed an extension on their 2024 federal taxes. The agency announced its plan to continue collecting payments ahead of the October 15 deadline, even with most federal offices closed. All IRS employees will work for the first five days of the shutdown, after which only essential functions will continue, ensuring tax collection remains a priority.

Black and Missing

Finally, in our Black and Missing Wednesday segment, we highlight the case of 16-year-old Amaya Barnes. She has been missing from Atlanta, Georgia, since September 2nd. Amaya is 4’11” tall, weighs 92 pounds, and has a medium brown complexion, shoulder-length black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen at Cumberland Mall. Please view her picture in the “What We Need to Know” newsletter. If you have any information, contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office or the Black and Missing Foundation.

