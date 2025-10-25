Listen Live
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: Hidden Disco Gem You Sleep On!

Discover Suzy Q’s 1981 disco hit “Get On Up and Do It Again” — a timeless dance-floor classic with a mysterious lead vocalist and undeniable groove.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Klassic Kuts Logo
Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

You ever hear a record that takes you straight to the roller rink floor — lights flashing, sweat shining, and everybody moving like the weekend just clocked in? That’s Suzy Q’s “Get On Up and Do It Again.” It’s that feel-good, funk-disco hybrid that defined the early ‘80s — a time when soul grooves were sliding out of the disco era and into something smoother, sharper, and built for the dance floor.

Now, let’s get this straight — Suzy Q wasn’t a real person. It was a studio project born in Montréal under producer Jerry Cucuzzella. Like many disco collectives of that time, the lineup was fluid — the vocals shifted, the faces changed — but the groove stayed tight. The original “Get On Up and Do It Again” dropped in 1981, written by Cucuzzella along with Giovanni D’Orazio and Sergio Panzera. It climbed to No. 4 on the Billboard Dance chart and No. 65 on the Black Singles chart. If it had made it before the Disco is Dead fiasco, it might’ve been bigger.

But here’s where the story gets juicy — there’s been debate for decades about who really sang the song. Nigerian-born powerhouse Carol Jiani — best known for her club classic “Hit ’N Run Lover” — has long claimed that she was the uncredited voice on the original 1981 version. She said her vocals carried the track that made all that noise in the clubs. Meanwhile, Michelle Mills, who was also part of the disco group Mizz — the vocalist officially tied to Suzy Q at the time — was the one featured on the 12-inch single covers, performing the song live and fronting the project publicly.

Whoever it was, that voice brought fire. It had that balance of soul and sparkle — the kind that could cut through the smoke and laser beams of any club in 1981. And the music? Straight roller jam energy. That bassline dared you to sit down, the synths shimmered, and the hook was pure motivation: “Get on up and do it again.”

See, that’s why I started Klassic Kuts — to pull out joints like this that didn’t always get the love they deserved but shaped the culture anyway. Suzy Q’s “Get On Up and Do It Again” wasn’t just a club record — it was a call to keep moving, keep grinding, and keep dancing through whatever life threw at you.

That’s timeless music right there.

Check out my Super Throwback Party every Sunday on Majic 102.1 from 6pm – 8pm where I bless you with some of these gems.

I introduce to you a Klassic KutSuzy QGet On Up and Do It Again. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26
Entertainment

Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

Fresh Brown Eggs in a Carton Nutritious Food Staple for Cooking and Healthy Eating
Food & Drink

H-E-B Recalls Eggs Sold in Houston Over Salmonella Concerns

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close