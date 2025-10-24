Listen Live
Lyft Won’t Show Drivers A Riders’ Tipping Frequency

Published on October 24, 2025

Driver checking ride-sharing application on smartphone in car
Source: David Espejo / Getty

Lyft is pulling the plug on a test feature that allowed drivers to check how often passengers tip before accepting a ride.  The rideshare company recently began testing the feature which showed some drivers how frequently riders tip and whether they’re generally ready at pickup.  According to a statement given to NewsNation by a Lyft spokesperson, the “experiment showed early signs of improving the marketplace and helping riders to get to where they need to go on time,” however, the spokesperson said the company heard customers and “cancelled the experiment.” Screenshots of the feature drew criticism on social media, with some vowing to stop using the popular rideshare service,

“Guess Lyft is trying hard to lose business,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another added: “Done with lyft i guess. Typically, rideshare drivers decide whether to accept a trip based on limited information such as the fare amount, distance and rider ratinghowever, it also received support from drivers who called it an “absolute game changer.” however, it also received support from drivers who called it an “absolute game changer.”

Three GA City Officials Arrested For Putting Tracking Device On Police Chief Car

Three top officials from a town in southern Georgia are sitting in the local jail after allegedly putting a tracking device on the police chief’s cruiser.  Police Chief Tony Perkins of the town Enigma says Acting Mayor Doug Webb, Councilman Ronald Harbin and City Clerk Latasha Luke are being accused of manipulating another person to implement the tracking device.  The three officials are facing stalking, eavesdropping and other related charges after Perkins found the tracking device a few weeks ago while washing his car.  All three suspects are being held without bond.  

