Michael Jackson’s Annual Chart Comeback Has Already Begun

Thriller" is climbing the music charts once again as Halloween approaches

Published on October 21, 2025

Michael Jackson
Source: Goedefroit Music / Getty

Michael Jackson’s iconic song “Thriller” is climbing the music charts once again as Halloween approaches. The track, released in 1982, has reappeared on two Billboard charts in the U.S., including the R&B Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales rankings. The album “Thriller” is also making waves on various Billboard charts, nearly reaching the top 10 on the Top R&B Albums chart. .In fact, Jackson’s relentlessly addictive track has already reappeared on two Billboard charts in the U.S. this week, Forbes reports. “Thriller” has returned highest – and inside the top 10 – on the R&B Digital Song Sales ranking, where it lands at No. 6, Forbes noted, while also soaring back onto the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales ranking, where it has nearly become a top-10 success again, starting off this year at No. 13.

Jackson released Thriller in November 1982, and it went right to No. 1, with many in the music biz regarding it as one of the greatest albums of all time. It has gone platinum a whopping 34 times, and that’s just in the U.S. Other songs from the LP that were promoted as singles were: “The Girl Is Mine” “Billie Jean” “Beat It” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” Late last month, Lionel Richie released a memoir that detailed his longtime friendship with Jackson. Truly, which hit the shelves on Sept. 30, even included a funny anecdote about a unique nickname the late Quincy Jones once gave Jackson, according to Richie, 76. Since Jackson was always on the road and had limited access to fresh clothes, Jones started calling him “Smelly.” Oof!

