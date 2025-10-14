Future Gets Slammed With Lawsuit Over ‘MIXTAPE PLUTO’ Cover

Listen Live
Future looks like he might be coughing up some cash.

Published on October 14, 2025

Future looks like he might be coughing up some cash.

The Atlanta rapper has been hit with a 12-piece lemon pepper and a lawsuit on the side for his “Mixtape Pluto” cover, according to HotNewHipHop. The cover of his project is a photo of the legendary Dungeon Family House lit up in purple. Which is the same home Hendrix spent a lot of time developing his craft in. Legendary dot connnector, Rico Wade, brought Future, which at the time was called “Meathead,” to be a part of the Dungeon Family.

Some of the biggest acts to come out of ATL were a part of the collective, such as Outkast, Goodie Mob, Killer Mike, & many more. It is safe to say, The Dungeon Family, alongside Rico Wade, influenced a whole generation. That said, Future was trying to pay homage to his early days in the trap with his family by making the house his album cover.

Photographer, Garey C. Gomez, wasn’t having it and stated that Pluto used his photo without his permission. After Gomez apparently attempted to reach out to the Trap star, there were crickets. This has led him to take legal action. Stating that not only did he never give Future or anyone on the Freebandz team permission, a check was never cut for the use of his photo.

Future has not made a statement as of yet, more news to come as the story develops.

