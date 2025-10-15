Mary J. Heading To The Theaters & Janet is Icon Of The Year

Mary J. Blige Concert Film “For My Fans” Heading To Theaters

Mary J. Blige’s concert film, “Mary J. Blige: For My Fans Live From Madison Square Garden,” is set to hit theaters globally next month. The film highlights the singer’s historic sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden in April as part of her “For My Fans” tour. It will also showcase guest appearances from Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ne=Yo and Fabolous. Blige says playing in Madison Square Garden was huge for her, so being able to share the moment with fans across the world is more special than she can put into words. “For My Fans Live From Madison Square Garden” will be in theaters on November 5th and 8th.

Janet Jackson To Receive 2025 Icon Of The Year Award At Gala Of The Stars

Janet Jackson is set to receive the 2025 Icon Of The Year award at the Gala Of The Stars. The event is an annual benefit show supporting Dancers Against Cancer. Liza Minnelli will present the award to Jackson, who is being recognized for her influence on music, dance, and culture, as well as her advocacy for compassion, empowerment, and artistic excellence. The Gala Of The Stars is going down on October 21st

Carlos Santana Refutes Viral Hoax Claiming He Opposed Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

Carlos Santana is issuing a statement after fake reports claimed he opposed Bad Bunny as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. The stories, which began circulating on Facebook, share fake quotes from Santana saying things like “you bring a man in a dress to the Super Bowl? Then don’t call it football, call it a circus.” On his website, Santana said “I never said that, nor would I ever say that.” He also clarified that his heart is in “total harmony with Bad Bunny,” and he celebrates his success, his triumph, and phenomenal achievement.