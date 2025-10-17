These Are The Changes Going Into Effect For TSU’s Homecoming

Source: client image / tsu relays

Texas Southern University has decided to end all Homecoming activities this year at 7 p.m. due to safety concerns, sparking frustration among alumni. The decision was made in response to recent shootings at other HBCU homecoming celebrations. While the university claims the early closure is necessary for safety, alumni argue that it shows a lack of consideration for the community that supports the event. Many alumni are disappointed by the decision, as it disrupts their plans and investments in the event, with some questioning the logistics of enforcing the early closure.

The heightened security follows shootings at two separate Mississippi HBCUs during homecoming events last week, which resulted in one woman’s death and three other injuries, including a child.

TSU President JW Crawford III said the measures are designed to protect the legacy and integrity of Texas Southern University.

Students we interviewed expressed understanding about the new restrictions.

“Honestly no, I’m going to still have fun regardless. I feel like it’s what you make it, so I feel like we’ll still be able to have fun and be safe at the same time,” said Heaven, a TSU freshman.

Despite the earlier timeline, the homecoming weekend will still feature the traditional school pride, music, and celebrations that define the annual event.

The university will deploy more than 80 officers throughout the celebrations and establish a mobile command center on site. Additionally, Saturday’s football game has been moved up an hour, from 2 p.m. to 1 p.m., to ensure all events conclude before the evening curfew.