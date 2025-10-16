Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Her Divorce & Angel’s Secret

Source: Ahmad Gharabli / Getty

Kim Kardashian is getting real about her divorce from Kanye West. On the Wednesday episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the SKIMS founder opened up about the “toxic” aspects of her marriage toward the end of her relationship with West. When host Alex Cooper asked about the “final straw” that led to Kardashian filing for divorce after eight years of marriage in 2022, the reality star pointed toward some of the “personal stuff” Ye aired out publicly that mentioned members of her family, per Page Six. “There was just a lot of things that I wouldn’t deal with. I didn’t like the feeling of someone talking bad about my kids, grandmother, aunts – all of those feelings,” she said, adding, “If someone feels that way, then we shouldn’t be together.” The Kardashians star also revealed experiencing periods of “not feeling safe emotionally and financially” in her marriage, calling out an instance where the rapper allegedly bought several Lamborghini’s and then “gave them away to all of his friends” during an “episode.”

Source: Juicy Couture / Angel Reese

Angel Reese Makes Runway Debut At Victoria’s Secret Show

WNBA star Angel Reese is making her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The 23-year-old power forward for the Chicago Sky appeared twice on the catwalk during Wednesday night’s event in New York City, wearing white lingerie with pink roses on her first walk, followed by pink lingerie with a pair of angel wings on her second walk. Before the event, Reese said she was “proud and excited” to be the first professional athlete to walk down what she called “fashion and entertainment’s most iconic runway.”