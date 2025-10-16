Listen Live
Movies

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance Based On Maxwell Album

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Remembering Love Jones" - 2025 American Black Film Festival

Nia Long and Larenz Tate, stars of the ’90s cinema classic Love Jones, are set to reteam once again in an untitled romance drama greenlighted at Netflix.

The movie is inspired by the R&B and soul album Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, the debut album for the singer Maxwell.

Related Stories

Eugene Ashe (Sylvie’s Love) is the director of the upcoming romance movie, along with Maxwell, John D. Hammon, Nia Long and Larenz Tate as executive producers.

Ever since the debut of Theodore Witcher’s Love Jones— a Chicago-based film about two creatives chronicling their love story that premiered in 1997, fans of the movie have been begging for a sequel.

Long and Tate have reunited several times in celebration of their OG romance, and most recently working together on Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, set to release in the spring of 2026.

In 2023, Tate mentioned he did not necessarily want to do a sequel, but that he and Long discussed what it could look like if it happened.

In an interview with Vibe, he said, “We feel like we should do something, but something different. TV show, movies that could be a franchise — we’ve discussed everything. We talked about all kinds of stuff because we know what ‘Love Jones’ meant, we know what those characters meant, and we know what the message and the story meant to us. And we don’t want to disrupt that […] and do something that doesn’t live up to our expectations of our audience would want from us.”

Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance Based On Maxwell Album  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

How Music Got Free - Eminem
Music

Eminem Grandchild On The Way And A Hip Hop Museum

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close