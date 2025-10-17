Listen Live
Movies

Laurence Fishburne Wants To Play Professor X In 'X-Men' Reboot

Laurence Fishburne Would Love To Be The Leader of The X-Men In The Upcoming MCU Reboot

In the same breath, Fishburne does not want to join the Star Wars movie franchise, quickly saying, “No, I’m good." 

Published on October 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Laurence Fishburne Wants To Play Professor X In 'X-Men' Reboot
Craig Barritt / Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne is already in the MCU, but he wants to play another character: Professor X.

Speaking at a recent panel celebrating The Matrix at New York Comic Con, Fishburne expressed he is very interested in joining the cast of Kevin Feige’s reboot of the X-Men.

Fishburne has a role in the MCU as Dr. Bill Foster, aka Giant Man, and a mentor to Ghost in the film Ant-Man and The Wasp, but now he wants to take on the role of Professor X. 

“I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now,” Fishburne begins. “So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?”

Laurence Fishburne Isn’t Interested In Wielding A Lightsaber

In the same breath, Fishburne does not want to join the Star Wars movie franchise, quickly saying, “No, I’m good.” 
 
“I’m watching everything. I’m watching every Star Wars, I’m in the middle of Rebels now, man,” he continued.
 
“I’m good on the couch with Star Wars. I don’t need a lightsaber. I don’t — pew pew! — I don’t need it.”
 
Shifting gears back to Marvel, we don’t know much about the X-Men reboot, except that Thunderbolts*/ New Avengers director, Jake Schreier, will direct the new X-Men squad into the MCU. 
 
The OG X-Men, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Cyclops (James Marsden) will reprise their roles in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.

Also joining them will be other Fox X-Men movie alum, Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit), who brought his big-screen version of the Cajun hero to life in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

The film was also the MCU debut for Ryan Reynolds’ version of the Merc With The Mouth and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

Laurence Fishburne Would Love To Be The Leader of The X-Men In The Upcoming MCU Reboot  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 20, 2024
Entertainment

Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Iconic Actress Diane Keaton at 79

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

D'Angelo and The Vanguard
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Klassic Kuts Logo
Music

KLASSIC KUTS: The Disco Deep Cut That Became Hip-Hop Gold

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close