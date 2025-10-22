Listen Live
Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

White House Rejects TMZ Diddy Pardon Report

Published on October 22, 2025

  Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers are appealing his conviction and sentence.  The hip hop mogul’s legal team filed a notice of appeal Monday, although it doesn’t include details regarding their argument.  The 55-year-old was found guilty of two counts of prostitution-related charges in July and acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.  He was sentenced to just over four years in prison in Manhattan Federal Court earlier this month.  Diddy’s lawyers have already requested that their client serve his sentence at the low security prison Fort Dix in New Jersey. 

White House Rejects TMZ Diddy Pardon Report

The White House is denying reports that President Trump is considering a pardon or commutation for Sean “Diddy” Combs.  On Monday, TMZ reported that Trump was considering commuting Combs’ prison sentence as soon as this week.  A White House official told NBC News Tuesday that there was “zero truth” to the report, and called it “fake news.” 

Bruno Mars “Just The Way You Are Becomes Highest Certified Song In RIAA History

Bruno Mars is making history once again.  His debut solo single “Just the Way You Are” is officially the highest-certified song in the history of the Recording Industry Association of America. It went 21-times Platinum, surpassing “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee.  “Just The Way You Are” was released in 2010.

Kehlani’s Daughter Gets Her To Reveal New Album Plans

Kehlani’s five-year-old daughter, Adeya, is getting her mom to reveal some details about her upcoming album.  It happened during a recent Billboard Family chat, in which Adeya enticed the singer to share the scoop on the 2026 album.  Kehlani revealed that her daughter played a significant role in the upcoming LP, referring to her as the project’s “creative director.”  The upcoming album will mark the follow-up to 2024’s “Crash.” 

