Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on Day 4, docking in the beautiful nation of Belize for a day of sun-soaked exploration and community fun. After enjoying the island’s vibrant culture, cruisers returned to the ship for a spirited Western Night, trading their beachwear for cowboy hats and boots. Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Source: Daryl Edwards / Reach Media As the sun was setting the Southern Soul Show kicked off with Fat Daddy taking the stage. Fat Daddy had the audience singing and dancing while line dancing. 803 Fresh kept the dance floor packed and the fans clacking high all night long. Tucka wrapped the show with a soulful performance Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The legendary Shirley Murdock graced the stage with a performance that was nothing short of magical. Belting out her timeless hits like ‘As We Lay’ and ‘Go on Without You,’ she transported the audience back to the golden era of R&B. Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

The one and only Adina Howard. She sang her classics like “Freak Like Me”, reminding everyone why she remains an R&B icon. Her bold and unapologetic performance was the vibe fans were asking for. Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Sam Sylk of WZAK Hosted the Southern Soul Concert Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Early Morning Exercise on the Top Deck Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Myra J Takes the Stage at The All-Star Comedy Show Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Cruisers Dressed Up in their Western Wear Source: Daryl Edwards / Radio One Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Chef Jernard and the TVOne Chefs Served Up Great Food for Cruisers Fantastic Voyage Day 4: Western Vibes with a Southern Soul Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com