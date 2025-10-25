Backstage with Majic Open Mic Winner Sequoyah at Majic Under The Stars

Source: Radio ONE / Majic 102.1

Rising star Sequoyah took home the top prize at Majic 102.1’s Open Mic Night, presented by She’s Happy Hair, dazzling judges and fans alike with her powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence. Her standout performance earned her the incredible opportunity to open Majic Under The Stars 2025, one of Houston’s biggest R&B events of the year.

The competition, designed to spotlight local talent, drew performers from across the city, each hoping for their big break. Sequoyah’s soulful delivery and passion for music stood out, proving she has what it takes to share the stage with some of the genre’s biggest names when the lights shine brightest next year.

Her win is more than just a moment in the spotlight — it’s a reminder of the power of following your dreams. Sequoyah’s journey shows that with dedication, faith, and perseverance, those dreams can turn into reality. As she prepares to perform for thousands at Majic Under The Stars 2025, she represents the next wave of Houston talent ready to make magic happen.