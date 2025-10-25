Listen Live
Buy Tickets

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Buy Tickets
Entertainment

Backstage with Majic Open Mic Winner Sequoyah at Majic Under The Stars

Sequoyah’s soulful delivery and passion for music stood out, proving she has what it takes to share the stage with some of the genre’s biggest names when the lights shine brightest next year.

Published on October 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sequoyah
Source: Radio ONE / Majic 102.1

Rising star Sequoyah took home the top prize at Majic 102.1’s Open Mic Night, presented by She’s Happy Hair, dazzling judges and fans alike with her powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence. Her standout performance earned her the incredible opportunity to open Majic Under The Stars 2025, one of Houston’s biggest R&B events of the year.

The competition, designed to spotlight local talent, drew performers from across the city, each hoping for their big break. Sequoyah’s soulful delivery and passion for music stood out, proving she has what it takes to share the stage with some of the genre’s biggest names when the lights shine brightest next year.

Her win is more than just a moment in the spotlight — it’s a reminder of the power of following your dreams. Sequoyah’s journey shows that with dedication, faith, and perseverance, those dreams can turn into reality. As she prepares to perform for thousands at Majic Under The Stars 2025, she represents the next wave of Houston talent ready to make magic happen.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26
Entertainment

Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

Fresh Brown Eggs in a Carton Nutritious Food Staple for Cooking and Healthy Eating
Food & Drink

H-E-B Recalls Eggs Sold in Houston Over Salmonella Concerns

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close