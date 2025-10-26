Listen Live
Buy Tickets

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Buy Tickets
Entertainment

[VIDEO] October London Honors D’Angelo at Majic Under The Stars 2025

Published on October 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

October Londong Majic Under the Stars
Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

Few artists have reshaped the sound and spirit of R&B like D’Angelo. Emerging in the mid-1990s, his blend of raw emotion, live instrumentation, and undeniable groove helped define the neo-soul movement, a genre that bridged the gap between vintage soul and modern rhythm and blues. With timeless albums like Brown Sugar and Voodoo, D’Angelo brought vulnerability, funk, and authenticity back to the forefront of Black music, influencing a generation of singers, musicians, and producers who followed in his path.

Beyond his music, D’Angelo became a symbol of artistic integrity: An artist who never chased trends but instead created timeless sounds rooted in feeling and truth. His work challenged commercial expectations, proving that soul could still thrive in an era dominated by pop formulas. The honesty in his lyrics and the warmth of his sound continue to echo in today’s R&B scene, inspiring artists to honor emotion over image and storytelling over spectacle.

That enduring influence was beautifully honored at Majic Under The Stars, where October London delivered a soulful tribute performance in D’Angelo’s honor on October 25, 2025. His smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery reminded the crowd of just how deeply D’Angelo’s artistry continues to move music culture — a legacy that remains as powerful today as ever.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Sylvester Turner
Lifestyle

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

MUTS LAWN TICKET SALE
Entertainment

Special Offer: Four Tickets for $30 Each at Majic Under the Stars!

BUCCANEERS VS RAIDERS
Entertainment

Former NFL Running Back Doug Martin Died

Majic Under The Stars
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Majic Under The Stars

Sean Diddy Combs & Day 26
Entertainment

Diddy Lawyers Appealing His Conviction And Sentence

Fresh Brown Eggs in a Carton Nutritious Food Staple for Cooking and Healthy Eating
Food & Drink

H-E-B Recalls Eggs Sold in Houston Over Salmonella Concerns

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close