[VIDEO] October London Honors D’Angelo at Majic Under The Stars 2025

Source: Majic Under the Stars 2025 / Majic 102.1

Few artists have reshaped the sound and spirit of R&B like D’Angelo. Emerging in the mid-1990s, his blend of raw emotion, live instrumentation, and undeniable groove helped define the neo-soul movement, a genre that bridged the gap between vintage soul and modern rhythm and blues. With timeless albums like Brown Sugar and Voodoo, D’Angelo brought vulnerability, funk, and authenticity back to the forefront of Black music, influencing a generation of singers, musicians, and producers who followed in his path.

Beyond his music, D’Angelo became a symbol of artistic integrity: An artist who never chased trends but instead created timeless sounds rooted in feeling and truth. His work challenged commercial expectations, proving that soul could still thrive in an era dominated by pop formulas. The honesty in his lyrics and the warmth of his sound continue to echo in today’s R&B scene, inspiring artists to honor emotion over image and storytelling over spectacle.

That enduring influence was beautifully honored at Majic Under The Stars, where October London delivered a soulful tribute performance in D’Angelo’s honor on October 25, 2025. His smooth vocals and heartfelt delivery reminded the crowd of just how deeply D’Angelo’s artistry continues to move music culture — a legacy that remains as powerful today as ever.