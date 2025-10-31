8 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Halloween seemed to sneak up on us again this year, didn’t it?

It’s okay— it’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of your life. But now, you may be headed to a local zombie walk, Halloween bar crawl or kickback and you realize that you don’t have a costume.

Don’t worry, you can find almost everything you need right at home. With some creativity and putting some DIY skills to work, you could pull together the perfect last-minute costume for all your Halloween weekend activities.

Here is a list of some Halloween costume ideas that you can throw together from your closet.

Catwoman

Quick, simple and easy. Every woman owns at least one good pair of black tights and a blouse. Add some cute ears, makeup, and accessories, and you’re easily the well known foe Catwoman.