Listen Live
Lifestyle

8 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes

Published on October 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Halloween in London
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Halloween seemed to sneak up on us again this year, didn’t it?

It’s okay— it’s easy to get caught up in the day-to-day of your life. But now, you may be headed to a local zombie walk, Halloween bar crawl or kickback and you realize that you don’t have a costume.

Don’t worry, you can find almost everything you need right at home. With some creativity and putting some DIY skills to work, you could pull together the perfect last-minute costume for all your Halloween weekend activities.

Here is a list of some Halloween costume ideas that you can throw together from your closet.

Catwoman

Quick, simple and easy. Every woman owns at least one good pair of black tights and a blouse. Add some cute ears, makeup, and accessories, and you’re easily the well known foe Catwoman.

Squid Game’s Character

Got a pink or green sweatsuit or jumpsuit, black gloves and an old mask? You could be a player or even a guard from the popular Netflix show Squid Game.

Cosplayer wearing Pink Guard costume from Squid Game is seen...

Prison Mike

If you’re a fan of the comedy series The Office, you can easily create this costume. All you need is a purple durag, a mean mug and a pantsuit and you have transformed into Prison Mike.

Janine & Gregory

You and your boo scrambling together for a costume? All you really need for this is a blue lanyard and your day-to-day wear to be the beloved Abbot Elementary’s favorite couple, Janine and Gregory.

The Fresh Prince

Got a colorful striped tee, sneakers, and a hat? You could easily style with nostalgia as Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Sinners Character

Now, I understand if you don’t want to get your good Easter suit or your white tee messy from theatrical blood or paint— but for this costume, all you really need to grab from the store are some fangs. And you too could look like you just stepped out of a Mississippi juke joint as a character from the critically acclaimed movie Sinners. If you got a straw hat and some overalls, you could also easily be Cornbread.

The Mystery Inc. Gang

Scooby-Doo inspired costumes never go out of style, and they are easy to create! Got a long-sleeve white t-shirt and blue jeans? All you need is an orange scarf and you can transform into Fred. Or better yet, a green tee, brown pants, and a ferocious appetite, Shaggy all day! Get a group of your friends and you all could quickly become the Gang of Mystery Inc.!

'Scooby-Doo Live! Musical Mysteries' - Photocall

A Sim

This costume is too easy, all you really need is some green construction paper, glue, a headband and some patience. After following a quick tutorial, you easily transform into a character from the popular EA videogame, The Sims.

8 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Scarface Bday
Contests

Win 4 VIP Passes to Scarface’s 55th Birthday Bash & Concert

Halloween Houston
10 Items
Family & Parenting

10 Fun & Free Family Halloween Events in Houston

Joe Carmouche & Friends at Dirty Shirley's
Events

Joe Carmouche & Friends Live at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 8

Philadelphia Eagles v Minnesota Vikings
Sports

Amazon Prime To Stream NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Verizon's How Sweet The Sound 2010 - Charlotte
Faith & Fame

Marvin Sapp Honors Late Wife Dr. MaLinda Sapp

Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market
Contests

Tis The Season: Win Passes to The Holiday Soul Nutcracker Market

John Legend 'Darkness and Light'
Wellness

Most Adults Are Still Afraid Of The Dark

Entertainment

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Congregation to Bring Food Instead of Tithes

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close