Mom Creates “SNAP Grocery Buddy” System

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

What started as a single Facebook post in Nashville is now inspiring a nationwide effort to help families struggling with food costs as SNAP benefits face uncertainty. Brooke Tansley, a local mom juggling two jobs, created a “SNAP grocery buddy” system, connecting neighbors who need help with volunteers willing to shop, share lists, or provide gift cards. The idea has caught on quickly, linking more than a hundred families locally and Tansley’s Facebook prompt being copied by people from Maryland to California to start similar programs in their own communities. Tansley says the goal is simple which is to make sure no family goes hungry while highlighting the importance of federal nutrition programs.

The volunteer-based “buddy” system varies: Some pairs shop together, others share lists or gift cards. Tansley says the goal is simple – make sure no family goes hungry while SNAP recipients face uncertainty.

“Nobody wants to see their neighbors go hungry,” she said. “Sometimes people just need someone to show them how to help.”

Tansley created a copy-and-paste script on her Facebook page so others can easily launch the program in their own areas.

This is the SNAP Grocery Buddy post!

1. If your SNAP happens to run out and you need help with groceries, comment below.

2. If you are able to buddy up with someone by getting them groceries or gift cards, claim your buddy by replying to their comment AND send them a DM to connect about food and logistics.

Make a friend and be the incredible community we are! Please keep general convo elsewhere so this post can stay neat and focused on pairing folks up for help!”

She hopes the effort offers relief but says it also highlights the scale of food insecurity and the importance of federal nutrition programs.

“No individual can provide for 42 million people,” she said. “This shows why SNAP matters.”

Tansley and volunteers from her church plan to deliver groceries to two local families this weekend.