AC/DC ‘Power Up’ – Prepare!

When AC/DC stormed into North America in April 2025, it was nothing short of a rock-revolution on stadium scale. The Aussie legends kicked off in Minneapolis on April 10 and wrapped in Cleveland on May 28, with 13 massive stadium shows across the U.S. and one in Canada. Each venue held tens of thousands of die-hard fans paying homage to the riffs, the swagger and the thunderous legacy of a band that’s been setting amps on fire since the 1970s.

What made this leg so special? For starters it was AC/DC’s first U.S./Canada tour in nine years, making every date a pilgrimage for mature rock-heads who grew up on “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell” and all that electric mayhem. Secondly the scale of the venues was staggering: stadiums like AT&T in Arlington, Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Soldier Field in Chicago, all places with seating counts in the 60 000+ range. And third, the energy felt extra charged. After years of waiting, the band came out both nostalgic and focused delivering the barnstorming set you’d expect from guys who still wear the schoolboy uniform and rock without apology.

Main Set: If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) Back in Black Demon Fire Shot Down in Flames Thunderstruck Have a Drink on Me Hells Bells Shot in the Dark Stiff Upper Lip Highway to Hell Shoot to Thrill Sin City Rock ’n’ Roll Train Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap High Voltage Riff Raff You Shook Me All Night Long Whole Lotta Rosie Let There Be Rock Encore:

20. T.N.T.

21. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)