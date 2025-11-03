Listen Live
AC/DC “Power Up”. Prepare!

AC/DC ‘Power Up’ – Prepare!

BIG in Size, Massive in Emotion

Published on November 3, 2025

When AC/DC stormed into North America in April 2025, it was nothing short of a rock-revolution on stadium scale. The Aussie legends kicked off in Minneapolis on April 10 and wrapped in Cleveland on May 28, with 13 massive stadium shows across the U.S. and one in Canada. Each venue held tens of thousands of die-hard fans paying homage to the riffs, the swagger and the thunderous legacy of a band that’s been setting amps on fire since the 1970s.

What made this leg so special? For starters it was AC/DC’s first U.S./Canada tour in nine years, making every date a pilgrimage for mature rock-heads who grew up on “Back in Black,” “Highway to Hell” and all that electric mayhem. Secondly the scale of the venues was staggering: stadiums like AT&T in Arlington, Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Soldier Field in Chicago, all places with seating counts in the 60 000+ range. And third, the energy felt extra charged. After years of waiting, the band came out both nostalgic and focused delivering the barnstorming set you’d expect from guys who still wear the schoolboy uniform and rock without apology.

Main Set:

  1. If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)
  2. Back in Black
  3. Demon Fire
  4. Shot Down in Flames
  5. Thunderstruck
  6. Have a Drink on Me
  7. Hells Bells
  8. Shot in the Dark
  9. Stiff Upper Lip
  10. Highway to Hell
  11. Shoot to Thrill
  12. Sin City
  13. Rock ’n’ Roll Train
  14. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
  15. High Voltage
  16. Riff Raff
  17. You Shook Me All Night Long
  18. Whole Lotta Rosie
  19. Let There Be Rock

Encore:
20. T.N.T.
21. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

If you were a 50-ish male fan, this was exactly the moment you’ve been holding onto since your first vinyl of “Back in Black.” The tour wasn’t just a show, it was a celebration of the long arc: the sweat, the riffs, the nights you had your first beer and blasted “Highway to Hell” from the bedroom stereo. The set-ups were major production too: pyros, strobe lighting, the full arena rock spectacle. For a band that’s half-a-century old and still roaring, this leg screamed: we’re still here, we still hit hard and we’re doing it on your turf.

The post AC/DC ‘Power Up’ – Prepare! appeared first on The Eagle 106.9/107.5.

